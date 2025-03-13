March 13, 2025

It’s safe to say that the ‘honeymoon’ is over with this administration. Their reckless “tit-for-tat” tariff fight with the rest of the world—really? A 200% tariff on EU wine and champagne?; their blatant disregard for people’s lives, whether it’s indiscriminately firing federal workers or eliminating federal departments and staff, which in turn either demolish or diminish access to services that people, from the US to globally, depend upon, have collectively contributed to a volatile economic landscape. The administration’s aggressive trade policies have not only strained international relations but also heightened fears of a looming recession. Major financial institutions, including HSBC, Citi, and Goldman Sachs, have projected further market declines, attributing these to increased tariffs and the prospect of a U.S. recession—a possibility the President acknowledges. This economic volatility is further exacerbated by the administration’s fiscal irresponsibility and dubious efficiency measures, which have led to reduced investments and heightened operational costs for businesses. The confluence of these factors has resulted in declining consumer confidence and spending, signaling potential stagnation and economic downturn. In plain language, it means a rough ride for us all and a time we’re going to be called on to help our family, friends and neighbors who may feel the impact worse than others. Go beyond the headlines…

Fear of flying: New polling suggests 65% of respondents are more nervous in light of recent plane crashes

Migrant traffic through the Darién Gap plummets

Trump aid freeze decimates UN food agency: ‘It’s catastrophic.’

5 risks facing the US economy under Trump

Stressed by current events? Instead of unplugging, a Pittsburgh psychology researcher says lean in

Scientists Discover a Trait in Speech That Foreshadows Cognitive Decline

Archaeologists Discover Puppets Used in 2,400-Year-Old Rituals Atop Pyramid

Why A New Weather App Is Causing Such A Buzz

Fuel crisis in Bolivia sparks lengthy queues and frustration

In a flash of nationalism, Mexico bans the planting of genetically modified corn