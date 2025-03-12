March 12, 2025

When choosing political headlines to feature, I always made it a point to feature those articles that weren’t based on speculation, especially when it comes to politics. Take for instance proposed bills in Congress. It used to be the norm that what’s originally proposed isn’t even close to the finished product. Now, it’s not uncommon for the finished product to look more like the original, if not verbatim. So, I’m changing course and those bills that appear to have a greater chance of passing in their original form will now be featured among the daily headlines as if they are already law.

Our first example is the Republican-backed bill changing voter registration requirements. According to the NPR article, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would impose a nationwide requirement that all voters present proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote. While that might sound reasonable on its face, the reality is that tens of millions of eligible voters—especially the elderly, low-income Americans, and people of color—either lack such documents or face significant barriers in obtaining them. The bill’s impact would be far-reaching, disrupting voter registration efforts, adding unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, and making it significantly harder for legally eligible citizens to participate in elections.

Critics argue that the SAVE Act is a solution in search of a problem. Noncitizen voting is already illegal and punishable by severe penalties, yet Republican lawmakers backing the bill have failed to provide any credible evidence that illegal voting by noncitizens is happening at any meaningful scale. Instead, they have relied on broad, unsupported claims that noncitizens are swaying elections. What this bill actually does is create new restrictions that disproportionately burden marginalized communities, such as married women who have changed their names, rural voters who live miles away from government offices, and young voters who often lack easy access to required documentation.

Additionally, the bill would impose criminal penalties on election officials who mistakenly register a noncitizen, effectively scaring election workers out of the profession and adding another layer of voter suppression. State officials, both Democratic and Republican, have voiced concerns about the feasibility of the bill’s implementation, warning that it would create chaos in election offices and introduce new risks of disenfranchising eligible voters.

If passed, the SAVE Act would mark one of the most significant rollbacks of voting rights in modern U.S. history. It weaponizes election integrity rhetoric to suppress voter participation, making it harder—not easier—for eligible Americans to vote. At a time when democracy is already under strain, this bill does not strengthen election security—it weakens it, by making voting less accessible to the very people who need it most. Go beyond the headlines…

