March 16, 2022

Ukraine’s President Zelensky addresses Congress to plead for more help as Putin continues plummeting the country to do his will; The Dems have identified an unique problem entirely of the GOP’s making; We’ve talked about Ukrainian journalists struggling to continue doing their job and now, Russian journalists need help too; Dreaming of having your own radio show? There’s an app for that. Go beyond the headlines…

White House faces growing impatience on Capitol Hill as calls to help Ukraine get louder ahead of Zelensky’s speech

Dem group points to “Red State Murder Problem”

The White House says it’s running out of money to cover COVID tests and vaccines

This Russian Newsroom Has Been Cut Off From Its Readers Amid Putin’s War. Now It’s Asking The World To Help It Report The Truth

Amazon to build affordable housing near transit stops

NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei Breaks American Spaceflight Record

Giant, 90ft Deep Craters Are Appearing on the Arctic Seafloor

How to Try Amp, Amazon’s New Live Radio App

Mexico’s Cholula’s Ancestral Alliance festival shares the knowledge of the elders

Mass brawls, attacks as football violence spreads in Latin America