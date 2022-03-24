March 24, 2022

I make a prediction: Regardless of the outcome in the Ukraine, though I feel Ukrainians will prevail, I see President Zelensky being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his valiant efforts to rally global leaders to fight for peace and democracy. In that vein, it’s no wonder that Zelensky is calling today for a global peace protest; Though all of us who witnessed the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were horrified, it’s been clear that many of those participants believed they were doing the right thing. Yet, we have to wonder if there weren’t more nefarious reasons in light to whom Belarus just granted asylum; California just got their first Latina Supreme Court judge; Is Machu Picchu not Machu Picchu?; and Two brothers want to help all kids develop their basketball skills, and they have an app to do it. Go beyond the headlines…

