March 26, 2025

One way to control political power is by controlling the vote. It’s a tactic that’s been on full display for years in corrupt-driven countries throughout South and Latin America, and those authoritarian countries that want to give the perception of being democratic but are actually far from it. The usual way to control the vote is to either restrict who gets to vote or paying/bribing people to vote a certain way. This administration has chosen to go the former route. This president signed an Executive Order that will include proof of citizenship. On the surface, it may not sound like a bad idea to require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections — after all, only citizens are legally allowed to vote in them. But when you look beneath the surface of President Trump’s sweeping new executive order, it becomes clear how problematic this policy could become in practice.

This order, which mandates documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration, may sound like a commonsense safeguard to some. But in reality, it risks disenfranchising millions of eligible voters—particularly those who don’t readily have access to documents like passports, birth certificates, or naturalization papers. That includes low-income Americans, elderly voters, rural residents, and married women who’ve changed their names. Add to that the elimination of post-Election Day ballot counting in states where mail delays are common, and the voting rights landscape begins to narrow sharply.

The order also attempts to tighten control over voting systems and eliminate ballots using QR codes—a method currently relied upon in states like Georgia. And while barring foreign nationals from contributing to campaigns might appear principled, it’s tangled in partisan battles, especially concerning support for progressive causes like reproductive rights.

Legally, this executive order pushes the boundaries of presidential authority. Elections have always been managed at the state level, with Congress playing a limited oversight role. The president has no constitutional authority to unilaterally alter how states conduct federal elections. Legal challenges are already underway, with voting rights groups, constitutional lawyers, and state officials warning that this order constitutes executive overreach.

So what now? For voters concerned about protecting their right to vote, this is the time to get proactive—not panicked. Start by ensuring your documents are in order: request a copy of your birth certificate if you don’t have one, check your voter registration status, and contact your local election office to understand your state’s requirements. If you’re able, help others do the same—especially seniors, students, or new citizens who may not know the rules are changing.

And most importantly, stay informed and engaged. Democracy isn’t automatic—it’s maintained by participation. Go beyond the headlines…

