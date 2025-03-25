March 25, 2025

Ask any American watching the current administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and most would agree that, of course, no one wants anyone coming into the country criminally or sexually victimizing innocent people. That’s a no-brainer. Yet, when there is a deliberate strategy to make us all think that every dark-skinned immigrant is a criminal, not a potential one, but an actual one by our own legal definition, then that’s a problem. Take for instance the revelation that Venezuelans rounded up for deportation are being pressured to sign papers admitting they’re gang members. According to new affidavits filed in a federal lawsuit, U.S. immigration officials allegedly coerced detainees on a March 15 flight to El Salvador into signing confessions of gang affiliation under threat. This isn’t just an abuse of power—it’s a calculated attempt to reinforce a political narrative that criminalizes migrants by default, particularly those from Latin America.

The government’s use of the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act (AEA)—a law originally passed in 1798—raises serious questions about due process, international human rights, and the manipulation of the justice system for political ends. No regulations were adopted, detainees had no notice or legal recourse, and even mid-flight, officials acknowledged they were defying a court-issued Temporary Restraining Order. Adding to the irregularities, Salvadoran authorities refused to accept women or non–Venezuelan detainees, sending some back to the U.S. after their removal was already underway.

To be clear: no one is arguing that dangerous individuals shouldn’t be held accountable or deported if warranted. But this mass removal strategy—marked by coercion, confusion, and court defiance—undermines both our legal institutions and our moral standing. Labeling migrants as criminals by default, especially without evidence, threatens to normalize state-sponsored scapegoating and dehumanization.

If we care about justice, we must demand transparency and oversight. That means supporting independent journalism, insisting that Congress investigate the misuse of the AEA, and ensuring our immigration system prioritizes both security and fairness. Holding nuanced views on immigration doesn’t make one weak—it makes us responsible citizens in a democracy. Let’s push for policies that protect people and principles. Go beyond the headlines…

