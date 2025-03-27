March 27, 2025

The chaos ensnaring us in an ‘ upside-down world’ is enough to cause a host of mental health issues, especially depression. With headlines and streaming talk shows TRUMPeting the latest orders impacting our lives and wallets, it’s no wonder many are having feelings of hopelessness, helplessness and despair; But emerging science — and ancient wisdom — offers a glimmer of hope.

A recent study highlighted in Psychology Today confirms what Stoic philosopher Epictetus asserted nearly 2,000 years ago: it’s not life events themselves that cause our emotional pain, but our thoughts about them. This principle, the foundation of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), was tested using a digital mental health app that tracked moment-to-moment changes in users’ negative thoughts and feelings. The result? An 87% reduction in emotional distress among those who were able to let go of even one negative thought during their first session. The implications are powerful: your thoughts — not your circumstances — are often the greatest driver of how you feel.

What this research teaches us is that you don’t need to wait until things get better “out there” to start feeling better inside. Even in the face of political turmoil, economic uncertainty, and daily stress, shifting your mental narrative — challenging that inner voice that says, “I’ll never be okay”— can significantly reduce emotional pain.

Call to Action: If you’re struggling right now, take it seriously—but don’t lose hope. Start with small, accessible actions: write down a recurring negative thought and ask yourself, Is this absolutely true? Practice challenging your inner critic the same way you’d defend a friend. Try a CBT-based app like Feeling Great to experiment with reshaping your thoughts in real-time. And if you need extra support, don’t hesitate to talk to a therapist. You’re not weak for needing help—you’re strong for seeking it.

Your thoughts have more power than you think. Use them to lift yourself out of despair, one belief at a time…and as always, Go beyond the headlines. Knowledge is power!

