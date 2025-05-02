May 2, 2025

The White House, its Cabinet and various advisors are comprised, by the most part, with very wealthy people. We need only say “Elon Musk” to epitomize this unbalance. If ever there was a wealth gap in this country — which there is — it (obviously) starts at the top. It’s why the recent comments by Trump about how much financial pain average Americans should expect from the tariffs this Christmas — “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more,” fell like an undetonated bomb. Eventually, the bomb will explode.

So, though it’s taken longer than Kamala Harris supporters would have liked, those who voted for Trump are souring on the man, his policies, his vengeance and most of all — his greed. The majority of the latest polls show this growing displeasure among the electorate, and not just among Democrats and Independents. Even Republicans, particularly those in working-class and middle-income brackets, are beginning to show signs of frustration.

While Trump’s tough-on-trade stance once appealed to voters who felt abandoned by globalization, the reality of rising prices at the checkout line — from toys to groceries — is harder to swallow. The notion that their economic pain is merely collateral damage in a global game of tariffs and power struggles is wearing thin. And it’s not just about higher prices.

The symbolism stings. When a president — flanked by billionaires and corporate elites — dismisses the sacrifices of ordinary families as minor inconveniences, it sends a message that resonates far beyond partisan lines. It underscores the deepening perception that this administration governs for the wealthy, while working Americans foot the bill.

As polls tighten and public patience thins, what was once blind loyalty is being replaced by weary skepticism. The cracks in Trump’s populist armor are becoming harder to ignore. And if the tariff pain deepens into full-blown economic distress heading into the holiday season, that undetonated bomb may finally go off — not in the markets, but at the ballot box. Go beyond the headlines…

President Trump’s Approval Rating: Latest Polls Roundup

EU hits TikTok with €530M fine after illegally sending users’ data to China

Trump orders end to federal funding for NPR and PBS

What is GDP, and why does it matter?

7 identity shifts retirees face that no one warns you about, according to psychology

Scientists issue urgent warning after alarming collapse of bird populations across the US

Smart Pill Delivers Multiple Meds All Day

Social Agent’s new app lets you book a photographer within 30 minutes

With judicial elections approaching, Mexico struggles to vet candidates with criminal ties

El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Education in Public Schools