May 23, 2023

Domestic security in the United States is in the hands of the National Rifle Association (NRA), gun lobbyists and extremists who exploit the First Amendment for their own skewered excuses to battle ‘government.’ How do I know this? Well, maybe because even in the face of grieving parents pleading legislators to pass bills controlling gun access so no one else’s children are gunned down for sport in cold blood, the opposite happened; It’s not unusual to see volcanic eruptions, hurricanes and intense forest fires from space. These events are so huge that they blemish our beautiful planet, but they pass. However, something that rivals hurricanes and volcanos in their size and visibility from space is not passing. It’s only getting bigger and no one is doing anything about it; Hmmm, UK’s disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now the Ukraine’s biggest diplomatic cheerleader and he brought his message to the Texas GOP; Think the Mediterranean diet is just hype? Scientists reveal its benefits to our bodies on the cellular level and the findings are impressive; and Will Mexico’s volcano ‘El Popo’ finally blow its stack? The possibility has many on edge. Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. lawmakers OK’d more pro-gun bills than safety measures since Uvalde

Vast Pile of Discarded Clothes in South American Desert Is So Big It’s Visible From Space

Surgeon General issues advisory that social media is contributing to youth mental health crisis

Florida is too dangerous to visit, civil rights groups warn

Send for Agent BoJo! Boris Johnson dispatched to Texas to shore up Republican support for Ukraine

Harvard study finds implicit racial bias highest among white people

Experiment Reveals How The Mediterranean Diet Works at The Cellular Level

Venmo Opens Up Its Digital Payment App to Teens

Mexico’s El Popo’s volcanic activity heightens alert to phase 3

Chile’s new law blazes trail for children of femicide victims