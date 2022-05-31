May 31, 2022

Polls are showing that people no longer look to the Supreme Court as the national guardians of wisdom and equitable justice. The recent leak revealing that the Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, along with its conservative-majority leanings, evoke doubt and distrust of motives for rulings. Now, the Supreme Court is wading into another decidedly political battle, expanding gun rights. The question facing this Court, yet again, is will it rule using the cover of The Constitution or take into account the safety and wishes of the majority of Americans? Constitutional interpretation, we are learning, lies solely with the majority in robes; Media is reporting that Russian soldiers are beginning to revolt. Not because of the injustice of the Ukrainian invasion but for something more basic; History can teach us amazing lessons. For instance, how were ancient Amazon cities able to build impressive cities without harming nature? The answer is our’s to see, if we want to; and Want to help scientists keep track of bees and butterflies? There’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…

Supreme Court may soon expand gun rights amid roiling debate

Russian Soldiers Refuse to Fight Due to Shrinking Paychecks: Report

Where America’s cities are growing

Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals

The story behind a NAHJ palabra investigation into Latino COVID deaths

How Ancient Amazon Cities Were Built Without Harming Nature

People who drink coffee every day less likely to die early than non-coffee drinkers, research suggests

Call for public to download app and spend just 10 mins counting bees

Construction unearths pre-Hispanic archaeological site in Mazatlán

In Bolivia’s silver mountain, artisanal miners turn to coca and the devil