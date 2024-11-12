November 12, 2024

Media reports reveal that Trump is busy putting his White House staff and cabinet together before his January inauguration, making good on the promise to “hit the ground running” the day he’s sworn in. Unfortunately, all the mean-spirited promises he made to his rabid supporters will be enacted on Day 1 — deportations being the centerpiece. Trump’s administration will start with workplace raids and deportations will start with what this administration classifies as “the worst of the worst.” As we know from Trump’s past tenure in the Oval Office, the worst among immigrants is up to loose interpretation; The Biden admin gave Israel a deadline for delivering aid to Gaza. Netanyahu is blowing past the deadline and is reported to have already been in contact with Trump. Could the two have conspired behind Biden’s back to achieve Netanyahu’s goal of annihilating his enemy, regardless of the human toll?; They may be nothing more than “campaign promises,” but Trump’s threats to have mass deportations, increase tariffs, extend 2017 tax cuts and act on corporate tax cuts, well, economists are already predicting that Trump’s actions will make America far less great than what we enjoy now. Namely, he’ll actually increase inflation — but this is what his voters wanted; It only took 112 years for Harriet Tubman’s heroic deeds to be recognized and fittingly honored; and Archeologists made a groundbreaking discovery in deciphering ancient Amazon rock art. Go beyond the headlines…

