November 11, 2024

As if hurricanes weren’t enough to endanger lives and skyrocket insurance costs, now an old but expanding threat is ‘sparking’ fear from coast to coast — wildfires. Over the weekend, the Northeast United States experienced an unusual surge in wildfire activity, with dry conditions and high winds creating the perfect storm for flames to spread rapidly across forests and into suburban areas. This alarming trend, once primarily a West Coast issue, is now creeping into regions previously untouched by large-scale fires. Smoke and air quality alerts have blanketed the Northeast, affecting millions and raising health concerns. Experts warn that unless significant steps are taken to address climate change, more regions could soon face the devastating impact that has plagued the West for decades — and that’s not the only air quality problem; Pakistan is experiencing a high quantity of toxic smog that not only poses a life-and-death threat to the 11 million Pakistani children but the density of the smog can be see as far away as space; Did you know the Army isn’t exactly flooded with new recruits? To tackle the issue, they’ve created a unique solution that boils down to education; and Ever worry about food security? In this day and age, we all should worry but scientists say there’s an easy fix to the problem — if only we would do it. Go beyond the headlines…

Among unmarried adults, women without children have as much wealth as single men

Toxic smog in Pakistan is so bad you can see it from space

The Army’s answer to a lack of recruits is a prep course to boost low scores. It’s working

Report: Extreme weather cost world $2 trillion in 10 years, U.S. worst hit

Want food security? Eat less meat, major report says.

Weather extremes influence illegal migration and return between the U.S. and Mexico, study finds

DNA From Beethoven’s Hair Reveals a Surprise Nearly 200 Years Later

Encore is an AI-powered search engine for your thrifting needs

Strong earthquakes shake southeast Cuba on the heels of hurricane, islandwide blackouts

Locals move to protect Chile’s giant desert geoglyphs scarred by off-roaders