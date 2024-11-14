November 14, 2024

The flurry of Cabinet picks this week underscores the incoming administration’s determination to mold the government in their ideological likeness, even if it means putting our country at risk by placing inexperienced, and at times, inept people in positions imperative to national and domestic security. But why expect anything different? It’s common knowledge that in addition to being a convicted felon, fraudster and pathological liar, this President-Elect is inept himself but his supporters continue to celebrate those traits in him. What does that say about those voters who, with eyes wide open, gave him their full support? Well, for one thing it says the following (ripped from the headlines): “New survey finds an alarming tolerance for attacks on the press in the US – particularly among white Republican men” and “Republicans suddenly feel good about the economy.”; Both headlines exemplify how twisted the GOP has become to mold itself in the likeness of their leader — and that’s awfully bad news for the rest of US; There was a hearing on Capitol Hill this week that revealed more interesting information on the nation’s deepest secrets when it comes to UFOs’/UAPs. Unfortunately, the hearing failed to impress too many; and The relationship between Mexico and the US is deteriorating before our eyes and all because of one ‘volatile’ issue. Go beyond the headlines…

