November 15, 2024

It’s an understatement to say that the November 5 election outcome is controversial. The depth of feelings it stirs in both MAGA and non-MAGA is deep and can escalate quickly into harsh words and even violence. That’s why a good ‘portion’ of Americans are willing to skip this one annual family meal to keep the peace; Keeping on the topic of the 2024 presidential election: it’s being reported that panicked calls from one particular demographic spiked 700% the day after the US presidential election; GOP lawmakers have big plans for US tax policy, but who exactly will benefit?; Innovators have solved an age-old problem – how to get water from nothing; and China has big plans for the moon. Go beyond the headlines…

Nearly a quarter of Americans are considering skipping Thanksgiving to avoid talking about politics

The world’s most polluting cities are revealed at COP29 as frustration grows at fossil fuel presence

Crisis calls from LGBTQ+ youth spiked by 700 percent after Election Day

Republican lawmakers will reshape tax policy in 2025 — a tax expert explains what to expect

What are the most commonly used passwords in 2024

New device pulls water out of desert air

China tests building moon base with lunar soil bricks

Google’s new app secures your chats with a twist

Mexico’s Growing Higher Education System

Argentina mulls Paris climate agreement exit with Trump