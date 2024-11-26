The global struggle of countries going green has been as fierce a battle as found in Ukraine or Gaza but with little of the urgency or unity that such conflicts often demand. The latest example comes from Brussels, where leaders have announced plans to slash green laws in an effort to stabilize Europe’s struggling economy. This decision underscores the tension between short-term economic pressures and the long-term need for environmental sustainability. While supporters argue that relaxing regulations could help industries recover and create jobs, critics warn that scaling back on green initiatives risks undermining progress on climate goals at a time when the world can least afford it. As countries grapple with balancing economic survival and environmental responsibility, Brussels’ move highlights the growing challenge of maintaining a united front in the fight against climate change; There’s a reason why Donald Trump earned the nickname “Teflon Don.”; Trump and his cronies have been hawking their plan to deport undocumented immigrants starting on “Day 1.” Their enthusiastic maniacal glee of overseeing thousands people ripped from their families, their homes and communities discounts the additional victims of the incoming administration’s immigration policies — and that will be all of us; and Recent news shares how archeologists are rethinking Peru’s ancestors given new discoveries of additional Nazca lines. Go beyond the headlines…

