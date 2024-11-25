November 25, 2024

A new survey finds that Americans are actually being kinder and are more giving as we approach the end of 2024 — and closer to an administration that prizes vengeance, loyalty and dominance. So, depending on your perspective, it’s either ironic or an early sign of resistance, that Americans are trying to prove to themselves that we are still a compassionate and tolerant society, regardless of the election of Trump. It’s something that we will need to remind ourselves of every day given the punitive bill the House just passed that threatens the ongoing existence of nonprofits that don’t meet this administration’s criteria for charitable work; As if the Palestinians haven’t suffered enough. Now, video images show how people living in tent cities are under attack yet again; Let’s be clear: Trump won the election BUT it wasn’t a landslide. Yet, his campaign and supporters, as usual, are trying to rewrite history before it can be remembered; and Medical doctors have created a 5-minute test to determine our risk for dementia, and ways to stave off its arrival. Go beyond the headlines…

Survey Shows 40% of Americans Are Doing More Good Deeds and Giving in the Final Months of 2024

Palestinians face heavy rain in Gaza’s tent camps as winter arrives

US House passes measure that could punish nonprofits Treasury Department decides are ‘terrorist’

The Stock Market Is Doing Something It Does Every 4 Years, but History Says It Signals a Big Move in 2025

Trump Won Less Than 50 Percent. Why Is Everyone Calling It a Landslide?

You can reduce your risk of dementia. Here’s how to get started

Stroke guidelines updated, with focus on women and GLP-1s

StoreCash’s new app lets you instantly earn cash back at stores

Revealed: Deadliest Stretch of US-Mexico Border

Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi becomes country’s new president