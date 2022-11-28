November 28, 2022

The countdown begins. I’m not talking about the 27 days (as of today) until Christmas. No, I’m talking about the time we have left as a nation where our Congress, or should say Democrats, will actually work to get big policies passed that will help the people vs. help a particular political party’s finances and quest for power; One of the most egregious attacks by the GOP, that will be chronicled in history books, is the attack on trans medical care for children. In their deluded haze that they are doing God’s work, they fail to realize that their condemnation of God’s children is really the “devil’s handiwork.” Well, families aren’t waiting for God to intervene to relieve the unimaginable oppression of these children and their families in conservative states and are fleeing for safer shelter; Merriam-Webster proclaims the ‘word’ for 2022; Researchers announce major breakthrough in understanding the brain; and Online app provides real-life remote counselors. Go beyond the headlines…

A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him

Conservative states are blocking trans medical care. Families are fleeing.

Human rights, LGBTQ+ organizations oppose Kids Online Safety Act

What headline? ‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022

New wave of Hispanic lawmakers to hit House

Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis

Copenhagen Researchers Claim Major Breakthrough In Understanding The Brain

Service gives employees digital wellbeing help and real-life remote counselling options

Cuba’s informal market finds new space on growing internet

Spider monkey burial in Teotihuacán could be evidence of pre-Hispanic diplomacy