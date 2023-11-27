November 27, 2023

War wears people down. It doesn’t matter if you’re a daily participant or a spectator. We see evidence of that with US’ weariness in continuing to fund the Ukraine-Russia war as we now fund the Israel-Hamas war. Who knows what plans China or North Korea have in mind for world domination. Our collective global history has always had someone at war with another at all times in history. Yet now, the younger generation are speaking up about their abhorrence to war. Recent interceptions of calls made by Russian soldiers on the front lines underscore this reality; So, can government corruption actually be good for some countries?; Too many schools are misdiagnosing dyslexia; The new wonder drugs treating obesity are definitely game changers but once you start, can you ever stop?; Gift giving is officially underway and there’s an(other) app to help with that; and Ecuador is resurrecting, “Just say no” policy. Go beyond the headlines…

Corruption can increase environmental efficiency and improve economy in developing countries, study argues

Intercepted calls from the front lines in Ukraine show a growing number of Russian soldiers want out

For teen girls victimized by ‘deepfake’ nude photos, there are few, if any, pathways to recourse in most states

The US doesn’t have universal health care — but these states (almost) do

Too Many Schools Are Misdiagnosing Dyslexia

The big question about obesity drugs: Can people ever stop taking them?

Something Unexpectedly Cool Happens When You Use Banana Peel as an Ingredient

New gift-giving app uses AI technology

Deadly harvest: how global demand for palm oil is fuelling corruption in Honduras

Ecuador’s newly sworn-in president repeals guidelines allowing people to carry limited drug amounts