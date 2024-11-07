November 7, 2024

Trump’s sweeping win defied the odds — again. Parts of the country that haven’t voted for a Republican in decades suddenly broke their own records with unprecedented votes for Trump. As the world grapples with the new reality, anxiety is heightened. Allies and adversaries alike are recalibrating their strategies, unsure how this new term will reshape foreign relations, trade policies, and global stability. Domestically, communities are bracing for policy shifts that could redefine immigration, healthcare, and climate actions. Social tensions, already at a peak, may intensify as supporters celebrate while opponents fear the potential rollback of hard-won rights and protections. With the nation more divided than ever, questions loom over how this administration will handle critical issues facing both America and the world, and whether this election marks a lasting shift in the country’s political landscape. Go beyond the headlines…

