Long before the country went to the polls and checked the box for Trump, surveyors found that some Americans were looking to migrate — out of the United States, depending on who won the election. That intention is now even higher as many anticipate Trump’s assumption to the Oval Office will bring sweeping changes that could alter the fabric of American society. For those feeling disillusioned or fearful about his policies, especially around immigration, healthcare, and civil rights, the desire to seek stability abroad has intensified. Countries like Canada, New Zealand, and various European nations have seen spikes in online searches and inquiries about residency options from U.S. citizens. This potential wave of migration reflects deep divides within the country, as some feel that their values and future opportunities may no longer align with what we expect under Trump’s leadership. With these concerns in mind, people are now seriously considering new homes abroad, viewing relocation not just as an escape but as a path toward preserving an America as we know it; Trump has boasted he can end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky delivered his opinion of that boast; In 2027, the USDA will (hopefully, but far too far away) ban school lunch fees for families who can’t afford or keep up with the weekly fees. Go beyond the headlines…

Desire to Migrate Remains at Record High

Ukraine’s Zelensky Spurns Donald Trump’s Alleged “Peace Plan”

Federal judge strikes down Biden program for undocumented immigrants

USDA bans school lunch fees for low-income families

Racist text messages target young African Americans post-election

Scientists just got 1 step closer to creating a ‘superheavy’ element that is so big, it will add a new row to the periodic table

Pompeii DNA Overturns Long-Held Assumptions About Its Victims

New app helps to rescue veterans’ stories from fading memories

Chicano culture takes center stage in Mexico City

Costa Rica, the only country in the Americas with an official religion, faces divide