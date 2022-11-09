November 9, 2022

A new poll that flashed across tv screens this morning, haven’t been able to find it online yet, said that 52% of Latino voters voted for the GOP. If true, food for thought. If not…; Analysts are describing the expected Red Wave as more of a Pink Splash. Unfortunately though, it did create the first MAGA Congress; Putin’s losses are racking up. How far will Russians let their leader lead their sons on suicide missions?; Two fantastic archeological finds recently came to light. One word – ‘cool’; and A new mass migration is on the horizon and no immigration policy/enforcement will stem it. Go beyond the headlines…

The red wave that wasn’t: 5 takeaways from a disappointing night for the GOP

First MAGA Congress

Putin’s Military Suffers Over 700 Deaths in One Day of War: Ukraine

Stories about crime are rife with misinformation and racism, critics say

One state mandates teaching climate change in almost all subjects – even PE

Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy

First sentence ever written in Canaanite language discovered: A plea to eradicate beard lice

New app helps first responders find you sooner

A forgotten revolutionary leader’s new relevance in AMLO’s Mexico

Mass Exodus as Thousands of Nicaraguans Leave the Country