October 1, 2024

Night sweats. Day sweats. Mood swings. Acne at 50. The list goes on of just a few of the different symptoms of menopause. Going through menopause doesn’t have to be debilitating but it makes life inconvenient and, at times, unbearable. Not to mention, for those really impacted by the change of life it can adversely affect behavior and job performance. Whether it’s a proactive move or the anxiety of what’s to come, millennial women don’t plan to go through the change of life like their mothers; News over the weekend of a far-right win in the Austrian elections is yet another domino falling in the EU to a MAGA-style political agenda. Italy is another one and its government is already showing why such an agenda is dangerous to freedom and human rights; The working class, the people doing the actual grunt work for a fraction, if even that, of the pay C-Suite executives get sitting behind desks and desktops, are finally demanding their fair share of the money pie. Why shouldn’t they? Unfortunately, to get their point across, it will take a collective pain; It used to be thought that dementia was a natural byproduct of getting older. However, it doesn’t have to be but researchers now know if a senior experiences one type of injury it may be all downhill from there; and Mexico’s first female president gets inaugurated today. Hopes are not high for her administration. Go beyond the headlines…

Millennial Women Are Ready to Quit Jobs Due to Menopause, Study Shows

Street protest crackdown prompts concerns of growing repression in Italy

U.S. Sees Biggest Yearly Surge In Immigrant Population For 20 years

Why East and Gulf coast ports strike could push up consumer prices

California faces ‘unprecedented’ local spread of dengue fever, possibly driven by climate change

Shockingly Common Injury Linked With an Increased Risk of Dementia

Novel gel label makes it easy to assess food freshness in real time

Ride-Hailing Apps Mitigate Impact Of Racial Discrimination

Haiti conflict drives thousands toward famine

5 things to know about Mexico’s first female president