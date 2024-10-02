October 2, 2024

There’s a reason why RFK abandoned his third party run for the presidency; The images of a nighttime sky lit up with balls of light as sirens blare is an indelible image in the minds of global viewers watching in stunned disbelief of realtime coverage of Iran’s retaliation against Israel. News that Israel plans their own retaliatory strike against Iran points to the likelihood that war will only ramp up in the region and go on and on; Mindfulness is the catch word for mental wellbeing these days. Now, financial institutions want to ‘cash’ in on the trend; MacArthur Fellows are a very special group of people who are awarded $800,000 each for their expertise/art that impacts humanity. See the list for this year’s Fellows; Can something be both good and bad? Take for instance breast cancer. Breast cancer cases are rising, that’s bad. Yet, the good thing is less women are dying from it. The reason is less of a puzzle than at first glance; and The race is on to figure out how to conserve our water resources, especially in farming. A new method claims it can reduce water usage up to 90% and not rely on pesticides to keep the produce free of bugs. Go beyond the headlines…

Support slips for third political party: Gallup

Israel plans massive Iran payback with Middle East on edge

US ‘Welcome Corps’ helps resettle LGBTQ+ refugees fleeing crackdowns against gay people

Being ‘mindful’ about your bank account can bring more than peace of mind − a researcher explains the payoff

Here’s who made the 2024 MacArthur Fellows list

First Ever Strawberry Vertical Farm To Use 90% Less Water And No Pesticides

US Breast Cancer Cases Rising Despite Declining Death Rates, Study Finds

A cross-posting app for Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon

Mexico dominates at the Homeless World Cup in Seoul

Parrots overwhelm Argentinian town with screeching, poo and power outages