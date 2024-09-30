September 30, 2024

A big GRACIAS if you are a regular reader of The Daily Habit. Being a news junkie, I’ve always enjoyed sharing interesting and need-to-know news headlines with friends and family — and it seems that sources like me are the most common sources of where people get their news!; A political earthquake just happened in Austria; If port workers go on strike, it’s not good news for anyone; It’s a fact that there are some college campuses where women outnumber men, and I’m not talking about all-female student bodies. Rather, there are cities with majority women residents; Some people who take antidepressants quit taking their meds for either cost, weight gain or don’t like how they feel when on them. Yet, researchers discover there’s actually a silver lining to taking those meds that doesn’t have anything to do with relieving depression; and Officials say they’re a step closer to finalizing a high-speed train between Monterrey and 3 US cities. Go beyond the headlines…

Friends, family and neighbors are Americans’ most common source of local news

‘Earthquake’: Austria’s far-right Freedom Party wins election

Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US

US Economy Gets Another Big Revision and This Time It’s Good

Where women outnumber men, and vice versa

Common Antidepressants May Have Another Surprising Effect on Your Brain

What happens when you hold in a fart?

New app helps you learn vocabulary while watching movies and TV shows

High-speed train project between Monterrey, Mexico and Austin moves ahead

The Indigenous female mountain guide breaking barriers in Bolivia – video