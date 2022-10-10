October 10, 2022

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! Formerly known as Columbus Day, the annual observance is a reminder of just how inaccurate and/or deceitful written history can be. While the focus has always been on Columbus’ discovery of the ‘New World,’ no mention was made of the thousands of Indigenous people who died at the hands of the conquerors, or as history puts it ‘the explorers.’ This is what happens when history is allowed to be written by one narrow perspective. It’s a lesson we should take when quickly dismissing Critical Race Theory — which holds that racism is embedded in legal systems and other policies. Denying the reality only makes history more digestible for a select group and gives everyone else acute indigestion, and more; Blowing up the bridge to Crimea made Putin beyond angry. Now, he’s showing it; The US Census says their data is hiding the racial diversity of Hispanics and explains why that’s bad for the country; Another new app claims to revolutionize shopping online; and Venezuelans rise to ‘necessity driving ingenuity.’ Go beyond the headlines…

Biden administration has reunited 500 families separated under Trump

Deadly explosions hit Kyiv after Putin blames Ukraine for bridge blast

Dems’ Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm

Goodbye, Columbus? Here’s what Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to Native Americans

Census data hides racial diversity of US ‘Hispanics’ – to the country’s detriment

This year’s physics Nobel Prize went to pioneers in quantum tech. Here’s how their work could change the world.

Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer

New app called ReUp aims to change the way customers shop online

Mexican President confirms plans for Defense Ministry to operate commercial airline

Venezuelans create affordable electric vehicles as necessity drives ingenuity