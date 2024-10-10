October 10, 2024

As healthcare debates continue, issues like IVF treatment, women’s menstrual products, and other gender-specific or fertility-related treatments remain largely overlooked by insurance providers. Despite the critical importance of these services to the physical and emotional well-being of millions, many women and families are left to shoulder the burden of these high costs on their own. IVF, for instance, is a life-changing option for those struggling with infertility, yet without insurance coverage, it is financially out of reach for many. Similarly, basic necessities like menstrual products are essential for women’s health but are often excluded from coverage. These gender-specific healthcare needs deserve equal consideration under insurance plans, ensuring that women have access to the care they need without facing financial hardship. A recent poll confirms that most Americans agree—insurance should be required to cover IVF treatments; UNICEF released a disturbing report of how rape is used worldwide against girls and women; Hand-in-hand with that disturbing report, a review of English-language books from 34 countries highlight a persistent pattern when referring to gender roles – and could partly explain the utter disregard many men have towards females; Politicians admit demographics in the country have changed, but many states strive to maintain the status quo; and Guess who’s healthier: the UK or the US? Go beyond the headlines…

