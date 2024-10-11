October 11, 2024

In the final weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign, both parties are leveraging significant “star power.” The Trump campaign enlisted the support of Elon Musk, while former President Barack Obama has hit the campaign trail in key battleground states for Kamala Harris. In his first appearance on her behalf, Obama, the first African American president, made a pointed appeal to Black men, urging them to overcome any sexist attitudes and support Harris. While there may indeed be hesitation among some Black men to vote for a female candidate, this reluctance has been capitalized on by the Trump campaign to strengthen their own support. Evidence of this can be seen in the surge of sexist rhetoric online, a sign that the issue is being strategically exploited; The medical establishment is warning us of a record increase in whooping cough, a preventable illness if we get the vaccine. Yet, because of lies told at the height of the Covid pandemic by MAGA, people have been conditioned to see vaccines as bad choices. It helps explain why more people have less interest in getting COVID-19 boosters and vaccines; Staying on the political theme: While MAGA wants us to believe there’s widespread voter fraud, there’s actually a way to prove them wrong; and Get ready to see a rare celestial event that you won’t see in your lifetime again, unless you plan to put your body on ice for the next 80,000 years. Go beyond the headlines…

