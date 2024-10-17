October 17, 2024

Is the 2024 presidential election killing budding relationships? It definitely appears so. We know today’s politics are polarizing and has divided friends and families, but potential dates? Yup, according to a new poll of young Americans; Is it any wonder that Gaza’s economy has collapsed? Wasn’t that the end goal for Israel’s unrelenting bombing?; It’s not uncommon to see many of the shooters of mass killings being young men. After all, given the right amount of insecurities, mental health issues and societal pressures, young men can become particularly vulnerable to extremist ideologies or feelings of hopelessness. Combine this with easy access to firearms, and it creates a recipe for tragedy. Now add in military training and it takes it to a whole new lethal level; and An amazing discovery was made at the iconic Heritage World site of Petra in Jordan. The discovery was every reality tv host’s dream come true. Go beyond the headlines…

Exclusive poll: Young Americans swipe left on Trump voters

Gaza unemployment surges to 80% as economy collapses, UN agency says

People with military backgrounds are radicalizing at an increasing rate

Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan Could Injure the Job Market. Here’s How

For the first time, traditional Native healing services could be covered under Medicaid for Utah’s tribes

Listen To The Eerie “Sound” Of Earth’s Magnetic Fields Flipping

2,000-year-old tomb holding 12 skeletons found at Petra where ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ was filmed

Honduran anti-mining activist who fought to save rivers is killed

Silent Genocide: Oil and gas encroach on Peru’s uncontacted peoples