October 16, 2024

Have any of your friends told you that they’re more nervous these days? I’ve had a couple confess to me that their anxiety levels have risen significantly since the summer. It’s not finances or job security or even inflation that has my friends, and quite a few people in the country, more anxious than usual — it’s the presidential election. The stakes feel higher, the polarization sharper, and the endless barrage of news, debates, and social media chatter is taking a toll. People aren’t just worried about who wins—they’re concerned about what it will mean for the future of the country, and the uncertainty is fueling a sense of collective nausea. A new survey validates those feelings but not all is lost. There are ways to cope that may not take away those feelings of dread but, at least, make them more tolerable; Finally, a leaked report shows that the US has delivered (a long overdue) ultimatum to Israel; It’s long been known that the nation’s cities have “rich” and “poorer” neighborhoods. An analysis shows which cities are the best for the “middle-class”; Archeologists have made a “one-of-a-kind” 5,000 year old discovery; and Argentina’s president is slashing government services in the quest to save money but there’s a rising cost. Go beyond the headlines…

New survey shows presidential election affecting mental health: Ways to cope

U.S. demands Israel improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk military aid

Report calls for child labor protections as Project 2025 seeks to roll back rules

Homefront report: What cities are best for the middle class?

Hundreds of troops kicked out under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ get upgraded to honorable discharges

5000-Year-Old Stone Age Discovery Is ‘One-of-a-Kind’

Are we wrong about the age of the universe? The James Webb telescope is raising big questions.

NBA App launches new digital features highlighted by multiview ahead of the 2024-25 season

How one Mexican interior designer is using ancient pottery techniques to create modern art

Saving Money, Costing Lives: The Faces of Argentina’s Health Care Cuts