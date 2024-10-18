October 18, 2024

It’s bad enough that one of our leading political candidates, running for the highest office in the land, spews lies about immigrants at nauseam whenever he’s behind a podium, but what’s worse is that he’s convinced a portion of the American electorate that his lies are truth; The bond between North Korea and Russia is strengthening — on the battlefield; How is it that our economy remains the envy of the world? It’s thanks to one particular segment of consumers; Don’t think microplastics are such a big deal? Scientists have discovered just how dire is the problem; We all should have a basic understanding of climate change: what it is, its impact, etc. but almost none of us understand the concept of ‘climate justice’; and Mexico just took another step towards consolidating government control and following in the footsteps of Venezuela’s deceased leader Hugo Chavez. Go beyond the headlines…

One-third of Americans agree with Trump’s racist remark on immigrants

North Korean troops in Russia readying for combat in Ukraine war, S.Korea says

GOP pushes false claims about migrant voting: What are the facts?

Wealthier Americans are driving retail spending and powering US economy

AI-generated images have become a new form of propaganda this election season

Wild dolphins off US Southeast coast found with microplastics in their breath, study says

Global study reveals people, including those most affected by climate change, do not understand climate justice

Elon Musk’s X is changing its privacy policy to allow third parties to train AI on your posts

Mexican Senate approves energy reform bill, enshrining state dominance in electricity sector

Colombia hosts high-stakes global biodiversity summit amid guerrilla threats