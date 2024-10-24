October 24, 2024

For the next two weeks, until Nov. 5, we will be inundated even more so with campaign ads, robo-texts asking for campaign contributions, online surveys, inconvenient campaign phone calls and door-to-door campaign workers. This is what happens during an election season that is as pivotal for the future of the country as this one is — and begs the question at this juncture: Who’s ahead?; The poor people of western North Carolina who saw friends, livelihoods and homes washed away by the unprecedented floods were victimized yet again – by Russia. The sad part is they chose to be victims; The great thing about evolution is that it never stops. Just ask the people of The Tibetan Plateau; and Brazil has been suffering more than its fair share of wildfires leading to mass deforestation. Artists banded together to highlight just how big a problem the wildfires are with a unique installation highlighting the crisis. Go beyond the headlines…

US election polls: Who is ahead – Harris or Trump?

Muslims in Europe experiencing ‘worrying surge’ in racism, survey finds

Russia amplified hurricane disinformation to drive Americans apart, researchers find

America’s top 10% controls 60% of the wealth. The bottom half holds 6%

A Popular College Major Is the Most Likely to Leave Students Underemployed

Soft robotic shorts could assist older adults and people with limited mobility while walking

Humans Are Evolving Right Before Our Eyes on The Tibetan Plateau

The AI app of choice for strength-based athletes

Giant mural in Sao Paulo uses ash from wildfires to highlight deforestation

Mexico’s archeologists at the INAH find reliefs depicting celestial ancestors and mystic animals of the Kaanu’l dynasty