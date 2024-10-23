October 23, 2024

Throughout his presidential campaign to retake the White House, Trump has consistently displayed some of the worst aspects of human behavior, values, and conduct. Now, a former chief of staff has confirmed what many already suspected — Trump fits the definition of a fascist and aspires to authoritarian rule. Despite this, it’s no surprise that he continues to draw large crowds to his rallies, where his profanity-laden speeches and threats are met with laughter and applause. Former employees describe him as a deeply flawed individual, a diplomatic way of pointing to his troubling mental state. Yet, much of the nation brushes off his behavior as simply “Trump being Trump.” But this normalization of his actions isn’t just a reflection of Trump’s instability; it indicts all of us who accept it as ordinary. It’s not normal, nor has it ever been. So far, watchdog groups have documented over 100 threats Trump has made to punish or prosecute his perceived “enemies.” If we continue to accept this as standard political conduct, we risk losing our collective moral compass — or maybe we already have; AI is now a part of our daily lives and considered an essential job skill going forward. Yet, a new survey shows the one group necessary to equip our future workforce with these AI skills aren’t ready for the job; Why are women at higher risk of dying from heart disease?; For every parent of a child playing contact sports, researchers have found a new sign that a child, and even adult, may have a concussion after a collision. Hint: it’s been right in front of us on the field or court since the beginning of sports; and the IRS just released the 2025 tax brackets. Will you be paying more or less in taxes? Go beyond the headlines…

New Survey Says U.S. Teachers Colleges Lag on AI Training. Here are 4 Takeaways

Zelensky Reveals First Step to Ending Russia-Ukraine War

Trump has made more than 100 threats to prosecute or punish perceived enemies

IRS releases 2025 tax brackets, inflation adjustments

Women are at a higher risk of dying from heart disease − in part because doctors don’t take major sex and gender differences into account

‘Forever Chemicals’ Linked to Poorer Sleep

New concussion sign could identify up to 33% of undiagnosed concussions

Adding solar power to any IOT device

Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s

How a plastic cave made in Spain keeps Amazonian culture alive 5,000 miles away