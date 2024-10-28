October 28, 2024

By now, we’ve all heard about Trump’s Madison Square Garden (MSG) rally. According to commentators and reporters, it was particularly dark and racist. One particular joke that opened the rally, and set the tone for the rest of the night, has spurred such backlash that it’s refreshing to see MAGA members step up, admittedly in very small numbers, to denounce it. Of course, whether their condemnation stems from trying to salvage a segment they’re counting on for votes or they’re truly appalled is left to each of us to decide, but Trump’s rally highlighted something chilling: in the mix of casual racism and dark humor, the rally itself became a stage for the fears and anxieties some try to mask as ‘politics as usual.’ In fact, non-MAGA viewers were so disturbed by what they saw and heard at the MSG that I venture to surmise that the event could now join the survey, along with, snakes, spiders and death as the things that most terrify people; State election departments are going to unprecedented lengths to make the upcoming election as transparent as possible, even including live streams; and A new study find one thing actually strengthens democracy and limiting access to it poses a much broader danger to everyone. Go beyond the headlines…

America’s Biggest Fears Study: What Spooks Each State

Far-right ‘Venezuela majority’ signals new power balance in European Parliament

The transparent election: GPS ballot-tracking and counting on livestream

How do US presidential elections affect the economy and the stock market?

Ever felt so stressed you didn’t know what to do next? Try talking to your ‘parts’

Expanding abortion access strengthens democracy, while abortion bans signal broader repression—worldwide study

New ‘Portal’ Opens in Philadelphia, Connecting Residents to Cities Around the World With Identical Installations

University launches new app designed to help community during future storms

Legal bid for Ecuador forest to be recognised as song co-creator

A violent start to the term of Mexico’s new president raises questions about strategy, the army