October 8, 2024

Even with all the talk and anxiety over AI, a new survey shows ‘old-school’ media will never go away; Israel’s actions — ongoing bombing of Gaza and Lebanon and threats of retaliation against Iran — contrary to the Biden administration’s pleas to stop and pursue diplomacy have sown doubts that Israel’s President Netanyahu even cares about Biden’s/US help. Then Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech before the US Congress seeming to defy the Biden administration’s efforts for a diplomatic solution. So, it’s not surprising that rumors are surfacing about the state of relations between Israel and US government; Are we getting shorter?; Die-hard conspiracy theorists believe jelly fish were brought to the planet by aliens. Now, some are even more convinced after what scientists just accidentally discovered about the mysterious creatures; and A new app is sweeping Latin America and makes US delivery services look archaic. Go beyond the headlines…

New Survey Reveals 8 in 10 US Hispanics Trust Radio

White House loses trust in Israeli government as Middle East spirals

This year’s Electoral College map may show another ‘blue shift.’ Here’s why

State Fact Sheets: Immigrant workers help grow the U.S. economy

JD Vance Is Tall, but Americans Are Getting Shorter

Scientists accidentally find deep-sea ‘jelly’ creatures merged into ‘single entity’ after injury, revealing bizarre new behavior

New Discovery Shakes Foundations of Animal Perception: Scientists Uncover Hidden “Sixth Sense” in Geckos

New apps aid blind people in navigating indoor spaces

Mexico’s new president promises to resume fight against climate change

Anything in 10 Minutes: $5 Billion Delivery App Sweeps Latin America