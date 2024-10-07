October 7, 2024

Do you believe polls? Though there is a science, think methodology, behind collecting people’s opinions, there are still significant limitations and biases that can affect the accuracy of poll results. Factors such as question wording, sample selection, response rates, and even the honesty of respondents can all influence outcomes. Additionally, polls may not always capture the full diversity of public opinion, as certain demographics may be underrepresented. While polling methodology aims to provide a snapshot of public sentiment, it’s important to remember that polls are not foolproof. We saw that when Trump beat Clinton in 2016. Many people didn’t expect the outcome that occurred, and thus began the souring and mistrust of polls and pollsters. So, one of today’s headlines challenging us as to “What the Polls are Really Saying,” may not mean much; Today, is the one-year anniversary of one of the most historic attacks of human-on-human violence in modern Israeli history. Unfortunately, staying true to their history, the violence only continues to grow towards eradicating one side. Lessons from the past show it’s a failing strategy; The Supreme Court is increasingly being seen as being ‘in the pocket’ of MAGA extremists. Surprisingly, one particular conservative law school is regarded as wielding undue influence on the court, and it’s a huge disappointment; Another reason to stay indoors during big thunderstorms; and Why have economists and diplomats started the countdown on Mexico’s spiral towards authoritarianism? Go beyond the headlines…

