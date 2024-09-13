September 13, 2024

Though fact-checked during the recent debate and corrected by the ABC news anchor moderators that his assertion of migrants eating pets was unequivocally false, Trump has only doubled down on repeating the lie ad nauseam. It’s a common tactic of his, and perhaps all who gaslight: repeat, repeat, repeat until everyone accepts it as fact. Unfortunately, he has been allowed to repeat certifiable falsehoods about undocumented immigrants that members of the GOP and MAGA not only embrace the immigration issue, regardless of where they live or have any contact with migrants, but also internalize these lies as a core part of their worldview. By relentlessly pushing false narratives, Trump fuels fear and resentment, turning immigration into a wedge issue that transcends actual experience or proximity to migrants. For many GOP and MAGA supporters, the idea of migrants has become more symbolic than real—representing a host of anxieties about cultural change, economic instability, and national identity. As a result, even those who have never encountered an undocumented immigrant often feel deeply invested in the issue, viewing it through the distorted lens of misinformation. This tactic of repetition, especially when unchecked, helps solidify baseless claims into political dogma, making it harder for facts and reason to penetrate the narrative, and it has lead to a surge of state ‘anti-immigrant’ laws across the nation. One Republican-lead state is leading the country in passage of these hate-filled laws, which could prove to be a ticking political time bomb since that state is majority Latino; The recent Census data released reveals that more seniors’ golden years have tarnished considerably; and Has Cuba reached its tipping point with communism? It may ‘boil’ down to this one issue. Go beyond the headlines…

