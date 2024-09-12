September 12, 2024

The surprise announcement after the recent Harris-Trump debate was not that Harris won – the 67 million people who tuned into the back-and-forth witnessed that for themselves – but it was the sudden public endorsement of Harris by one of the music world’s most influential singers, Taylor Swift. Taylor, describing herself as a “childless cat lady” released a full endorsement of Harris over her social media channels. In the endorsement, she provided a link to a voter registration site that reported over 337,000 visits. Not surprising according to a new Gallup survey that finds just how young women politically identify themselves; By all accounts, Russia is losing the war in Ukraine and has increasingly turned to outside help to shore up its armaments. One such country was caught delivering ballistic missiles to Russia which could be a big game-changer in the ongoing Russian invasion; Inflation appears to be coming down in a lot of area except for one, and it’s the most important to every person; Love creating content on social media? A new site targets the creative spark in Gen Z to produce expressive content that is well ‘versed’ in conveying personal creativity. Go beyond the headlines…

Young women are increasingly likely to identify as liberal, a Gallup analysis finds

U.S. and U.K. say Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war in “significant escalation”

Official US poverty rate declined in 2023, but more people faced economic hardship

Housing is the main inflation problem

How Can the U.S. Solve the Immigration Crisis? ChatGPT Knows

Ozone pollution reduces yearly tropical forest growth by 5.1%, study finds

Scientists Discovered An Amazing Practical Use For Our Leftover Coffee Grounds

Verse, an AI-powered creative app that helps Gen Z design and publish expressive content

Opinion: Mexico’s retrograde path on the rule of law

‘Waste has value’: how surfing helps Colombia solve its plastic problem