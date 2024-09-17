September 17, 2024

Are you registered to vote? In the most pivotal of presidential elections in recent US history, it’s important to not only be registered but MAKE SURE you’re registered. Unfortunately, GOP-controlled states have made it their mission to control the vote in their states by not just making it harder for ‘certain’ people to vote by having to show proof of their eligibility at the polls but removing names they deemed ineligible. In Texas, over one million names were removed from the rolls. It’s left some voters just discovering they can’t vote in this election, unless they start a lengthy process to get their names back onto the rolls. Check the link among the headlines: “How to register to vote” to check if you’re still on the rolls; Given the extremism of the MAGA party, is it any wonder that young people feel this way about the 2024 election?; Democracy’s survival depends on this election: It’s a statement, in some form, that has been repeated so often during this campaign season that most people just dismiss it as ‘noise.’ Yet, a global study finds that for the 8th straight year, democracy is endangered; We knew abortion bans had the potential to kill — and it has; and Finally, a calendar that can be shared among family and friends to plan those get-togethers. If only it had a list option where people can sign up for those potluck dinners! Go beyond the headlines…

