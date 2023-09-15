September 15, 2023

The recent decision by New Mexico’s governor to ban guns in her state stirred up immediate backlash and a slew of lawsuits. All the while a new study finds US school shootings hit another record high; The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde voiced a perspective that alarms American economists and doesn’t surprise the rest of the world; Constitutional academics see a revolution happening among conservatives trying to rewrite the basic understandings of the roots of US law — a first step in dismantling our democracy?; NASA released their much-awaited UFO report. All in all, it was a big bust and highlights how an agency once known for its ground-breaking accomplishments has been reduced to being chronically behind the curve, a dutiful mouthpiece for the Pentagon and intent to continue a historical campaign of denial over the existence of UAPs. No wonder whistleblowers are streaming out of the woodwork to tell their truth; and Mexico is known for its random killings of anyone who walks down the street, especially transgender women. Now, a special place is inaugurated in Mexico City to remember these women. Go beyond the headlines…

