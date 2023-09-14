September 14, 2023

The recent fatalities from Libya’s floods, Morocco’s earthquakes, Maui’s fires, and the list goes on, are mind blowing. In most of these cases, authorities say the deaths could have been prevented had there been warnings issued. Well, scientists released a new study on the state of the planet that forewarns us of impending danger unless society heeds the warnings; Yet again, a federal judge rules that children brought to the US illegally by their parents and in the program known as DACA, are here illegally. Now, the Supreme Court will have the final say — unless they defer again; There’s a reason why more ‘green’ companies are making cleaning products — they want people to live; and Brazil understands that the Amazon rainforest is a global treasure and belongs to everyone. For that reason, Brazil’s government is enacting a long overdue initiative. Go beyond the headlines…

Earth Outside ‘Safe Operating Space For Humanity,’ Says Chilling New Study

Libya floods: fears that 20,000 have died

Federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal with issue likely to be decided by Supreme Court

Amid inflation, household income dropped 0.8 percent in 2022: Census

From piñata to postage stamp, U.S. celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition

Cleaning products emit hundreds of hazardous chemicals, new study finds

Asteroid Hit by NASA Seems to Be Moving Strangely, High School Students Find

AI detects eye disease and risk of Parkinson’s from retinal images

Brazil sees Amazon rainforest international security hub launch this year

Guatemala’s crisis deepens amid new raids, suspended gov’t transition