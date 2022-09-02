September 2, 2022

President Biden delivered a forceful condemnation of the GOP’s MAGA faction, and it was about time. For too long, we, as a nation, have allowed Trump and his cronies to normalize abnormal behavior and attitudes. In MAGA world, gaslighting is the norm, along with, lying and absurd defenses of Trump’s own lying, cheating, scamming and threatening behavior. Biden may not be as charismatic as the delusional Trump but at least he evokes trust – something Americans don’t have with the GOP/Trump; MAGA followers like to threaten that if Trump is prosecuted there’ll be a civil war. Well, according to a new analysis the risk of civil unrest is not foreseen just for the US; Is DACA in its last days?; Spend too much time hunched over the keyboard? Here’s 4 exercises to help; and the people of Michoacán, Mexico just got some very, very bad news. Go beyond the headlines…

