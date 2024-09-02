September 2, 2024

At the height of the Covid epidemic, people were on the move. They were packing up and leaving cities like NYC for sunnier or more spacious destinations. Being a digital nomad (aka remote worker) not only took hold in the national lexicon but in the history books as more people were ‘freed’ from the ball-and-chain of an office. Who wouldn’t think this was going to be the norm? Well…a recent Census Bureau analysis shows just how quickly we’ve gone back to our old ways; In a significant development, Germany’s far-right party has won its first major election since World War II, making the rest of Europe very nervous; Kamala Harris at the top of a major political party presidential ticket isn’t as much of an anomally as first believed. It seems on Capitol Hill, women have been steadily making strides in breaking the traditionally male-dominated environment; If Millennials and Gen Zers are getting frustrated in the workplace, who can blame them? A new analysis shows there’s less incentive for older workers to give up the daily grind; Discoveries of ancient roads, pyramids, walls and buildings have long shaken the expectations of archeologists and the scientific world. After all, how could primitive people know so mush about engineering and astronomy? A whispered consensus is that ancient peoples had a very sophisticated understanding of how things are put together and a recent discovery of a colossal stone monument built 1000 years before Stonehenge highlights that reality; and Migrants coming to the US on foot know they are risking their lives. Mexico knows it too when it comes for migrants to travel through the country. So, now Mexico is offering a unique service to ensure migrants reach the US border — but only if they have one thing. Go beyond the headlines…

