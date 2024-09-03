September 3, 2024

The Democrat’s Labor Day message stumping at campaign rallies across the Midwest was that the Harris/Walz ticket is the underdog campaign. Of course, Trump/Vance campaign convey the opposite message. Regardless of the message, a new poll reveals a clearer reality and message; Will Putin be free to roam the world at will without fear of being accountable for his unprovoked, egotistical invasion of Ukraine? He will if more countries take Mongolia’s lead; Every election season should put voters on alert to be duped and manipulated by devious people who want to sway the election to their interests. The US government has identified Iran and Russia, along with, China who is now pushing divisive political messages online using fake U.S. voters; Ever gone to a restaurant with a group of your friends or family and see that lone person with a table all to him/herself? A new survey reveals that’s the way most of them like it and restaurants aren’t bothered by it; Think you’re getting all your vitamins and nutrients? Umm, think again. It seems two-thirds of adults are missing four key nutrients in their diets, raising concerns about widespread nutritional deficiencies; Remember when real “hobbits” were discovered on a remote Indonesian island a few years ago? Well, new fossils discovered suggest that even smaller ‘hobbits’ roamed the area 700,000 years ago, adding to the mystery of ancient human species; and In Colombia, a new initiative offers men aged 18-24 an alternative to military service through “social services for peace,” reflecting a shift toward non-military civic engagement. Go beyond the headlines…

Gender gap widens in support for Harris vs. Trump: poll

Putin not arrested by ICC member Mongolia, which could now face prosecution

China is pushing divisive political messages online using fake U.S. voters

Party of one: Restaurants are catering to a growing number of solo diners

63% of single parents think they’ll ‘never find love again’ after a breakup – but new survey reveals that most do

Four Key Nutrients Lacking in Diet of Two-Thirds of Adults: ‘Alarming’

Fossils suggest even smaller ‘hobbits’ roamed an Indonesian island 700,000 years ago

X lets you edit DMs — here is how to use the feature

Mexico’s AMLO delivers sixth and final report to the nation before thousands of supporters

Colombia offers alternative to military service for men ages 18-24 with creation of “social services for peace”