September 23, 2024

They preach love but cheer on a convicted sex offender's insults of his victims and threats to his political opponents. They claim to care about the US economy but can't see past their own prejudices that, if enacted, would not just disable the American economy but plunge the country into a greater economic depression. Their disconnect between their proclaimed patriotism, values and actions are a danger to undermining our democratic institutions that play a part in stabilizing the country both socially and economically. Their focus on divisive, regressive policies could cripple industries reliant on international trade, innovation, and a multicultural labor force, while fostering an environment of intolerance that erodes the foundational principles of equality and justice in the U.S. Ultimately, their narrow vision for America risks isolating the nation and dismantling the very fabric that has made it a global economic powerhouse.

