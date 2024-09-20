September 20, 2024

Have a bucket list? Most of us do and actually want the same things; With all the negativity thrown at social media, it’s easy to overlook the good social media can accomplish. One Polish influencer used his social media following to combat an urgent crisis in his country; Growing wealth is all about how we manage our money and who knows better than the 1%; Want to know what’s true and what’s deliberate misinformation when it comes to immigration? A new ‘one-stop-shop’ for data on immigration is unveiled. Its creators hope to set the record straight — and eradicate the lies most often told about immigrants; Be sure to keep your eyes turned to the night skies this month, or you’ll miss a lunar event more often found in sci-fi stories than everyday life; and The Amazon is experiencing a wave of forest fires and producing repercussions for South America. Go beyond the headlines…

What’s On Americans’ Bucket Lists, According To A New Survey

Social media mobilises Poles to battle floods in historic city

Here’s How the Rich Actually Manage Their Money

The Actual Electoral Map Is Three States

Progressive immigration group launches one-stop-shop data site

Earth will have 2 moons this month

In a Landmark Study, Scientists Discover Just How Much Earth’s Temperature Has Changed Over Nearly 500 Million Years

New app collects everyone’s party photos for you

Record-breaking fires engulf South America, bringing black rain, green rivers and toxic air to the continent

Opinion: How AMLO Destroyed Mexican Democracy