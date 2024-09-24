September 24, 2024

These are turbulent times — and the risk of the United States being dragged into the world’s regional conflicts is probably no greater than it is now. The Pentagon is sending additional military support into the Middle East as the world waits to see how Iran and its allies retaliate against Israel for their continuation of annihilating Hezbollah, while indiscriminately killing innocent victims; It’s a fact that young couples are putting off starting families. It’s not all about pursuing careers; Did you know most sheriffs in the United States are white Republican men? It seems their politics influence how they define ‘law and order;’ A new report renews the alarm about the world’s oceans, but who is paying attention?; and Check out new reads from the Shelf app. Go beyond the headlines…

Finances have younger adults putting off having children, survey says

Israel trades strikes with Hezbollah as Lebanon reels after deadliest day since 2006

Pentagon sending additional troops to Middle East as tensions escalate

Companies’ attitudes toward layoffs are changing — here’s why

How sheriffs define law and order for their counties depends a lot on their views − and most are white Republican men

World’s oceans near critical acidification level: Report

Garage sale study provides yet another reason to sleep on it before making an important decision

Shelf is a social network based on the media you consume

Nicaraguan YouTuber Chico Reyes Confirms his Forced Exile

Case of Mexico’s 43 missing students persists among tens of thousands of disappearances