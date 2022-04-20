April 20, 2022

The United Nations estimates that over 5 million Ukrainians are among the world’s refugees. So, world leaders allow one delusional man free reign to destroy a country, displace 5 million people and disrupt world economies under threat that he would use his nuclear weapons. Well, even if he used them, shouldn’t the collective use of other countries’ same weapons, make him pause?; Republican politicians, across the nation, intent on wielding absolute political power, are on a mission to obstruct the Biden admin at every turn – read about the Trump-appointed federal judge who did away with mask mandates on planes – and now GOP border governors are creating one publicity stunt after another; Medical professionals are puzzled over a new disease targeting children sweeping the country; and Want to help save endangered sea turtles? There’s an app! Go beyond the headlines…

