April 27, 2023

It used to be cameras weren’t allowed into our hallowed halls of government. Now, virtual reality meets Congress; The US economy is weakening and slowing. Are we ready?; See who is getting laid off by salary; Scientists picked up an unidentified ‘buzz’ in the ocean they can’t identify; New news app makes reading the news — fun!; and Brazil added a new word to their dictionary that honors their greatest athlete. Go beyond the headlines…

Joint session of Congress to be filmed in 360° virtual reality

Zelenskyy has ‘long and meaningful’ call with China’s president

The U.S. economy is losing steam. Bank woes and other hurdles are to blame.

Who’s getting laid off in America, by salary range

Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house

Scientists Recording Ocean Sounds Picked Up a Mysterious ‘Buzz’ They Can’t Identify

Scientists Use Electricity to Make Wounds Heal 3x Faster

News app Artifact can now summarize stories using AI, including in fun styles

Paraguay looks for change as election looms. But that’s not on the ballot

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as adjective, synonym of best