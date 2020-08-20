August 20, 2020

As more Trump administration officials defect from their allegiance to Trump in favor of Biden in November, we are learning more about Trump’s disdain for people of color, especially Latinos — and Latinos of Puerto Rico; New medical study finds just how important it is for medical professionals to be attuned to racial differences when it comes to newborns; and Guess where the Coca-Cola-drinking capital of the world is? Go beyond the headlines…

House Democrats reserve airtime for voters of color in Texas

Black and Latino essential workers experience greater safety concerns than their white counterparts

Key findings about multiracial identity in the U.S. as Harris becomes vice presidential nominee

Cristina Jiménez Moreta helped get DACA, now she helps young immigrants find their voice

Trump was serious about trading hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico for Greenland, ex-DHS official says

Black newborns three times more likely to die when cared for by white doctor: study

More than 260 major, mostly illegal Amazon fires detected since late May

Scared of going back to the office? Companies hope these apps will help

With average daily consumption of 2.2 liters ( 9 cups) of Coca-Cola, Chiapas leads the world

United, Spirit and American Airlines offering U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica