December 1, 2022

At a time when a former president hosts a white nationalist and the Dept. of Homeland Security warns domestic terrorism poses a real threat to minority, LGBTQ and Jewish communities, there is a glimmer of good news — and it’s happening in one of the most revered sites for Native Americans; We know Russian recruits to fight in Ukraine are rebelling, but did we know that some are seeking asylum in the US?; Study shows irrefutable proof that fatherhood changes men’s brains. Yet, why are some men great fathers and others are just meh?; and Honduras’ gang problem has reached a turning point. Is it too late? Go beyond the headlines…

DHS warns of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ, Jewish, minority communities

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

2 Russians who fled draft to Alaska await asylum decisions in Washington state

Fatherhood changes men’s brains, according to before-and-after MRI scans

Officials Rename Popular Grand Canyon Site to Honor Havasupai Tribe

Rising sea levels could swamp the US coastline by 2050, NASA predicts

Rare cosmic event beamed light at Earth from 8.5 billion light-years away

New App, FansView, Leverages Innovative Software to Connect Fans with Star Athletes

Mexico’s Sac Actun cave system named one of 100 global geological heritage sites

Honduras Sends Military Police to Borders to Fight Gang Members